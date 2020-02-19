Big e-commerce meets small business: A balancing act for Amazon, Flipkart

International retail chains have historically considered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a roadblock for their India investments.

That backdrop can hardly be wished away at a time when marquee global e-commerce companies are caught in a tumultuous relationship with small businesses and the government is clearly backing the underdog. Are e-commerce majors such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart attempting to erode the business opportunities of small traders and MSMEs through their deep discounts, "predatory pricing" and preferential terms for select sellers on ...