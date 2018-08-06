Flipkart Plus loyalty reward service goes live for some users: How it works

Flipkart, a home-grown e-commerce platform, is gearing up to launch on August 15 a loyalty programme that will be called the Plus to take on its arch rival Amazon’s Prime subscription service. However, before the final rollout, the company has enabled the feature on its app for some users to beta test the service. The Plus is currently available as a part of new app update, however, only for limited users.

As reported earlier, the Plus is a no-cost membership model in which the e-commerce portal would offer several exclusive benefits to users such as free delivery, early access to sale events and rewards across brands based on the frequency of transactions a customer makes. The company is offering the Flipkart Plus benefits at no extra cost or subscription amount. Instead, Flipkart customers can join the membership by earning 50 Plus coins, one Plus coin on every Rs 250 spent.





ALSO READ: Flipkart to launch loyalty reward service on Aug 15 to take on Amazon Prime

Things to know about Flipkart loyalty programme

Flipkart Plus is a loyalty programme in which customers earn reward points on every purchase

Called Plus coins, 50 of these rewards points are required to join the Flipkart Plus membership

Flipkart is offering one Plus Coin on every 250 spent; maximum of 10 coins per order

Flipkart Plus membership offers free delivery, early access to exclusive sale events, priority customer service and exchange offers

This is not the first time the home-grown e-commerce portal has announced a loyalty programme service. In 2014, the company rolled out a service called the Flipkart First in which the company promised to offer similar sort of benefits at a subscription amount of Rs 500 per year. However, the service did not get much traction and was eventually taken down.

ALSO READ: From Flipkart to Reliance, e-tailers eye $28 billion in grocery segment