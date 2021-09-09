Flipkart Quick hyperlocal aims at delivery of daily items under 90 mins

-
-
Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to three new metros - Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai - to provide consumers safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery. Flipkart Quick will be available across ten cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune.
Flipkart plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other cities in a phased manner this year and aims to be present in over 200 cities by the end of 2022.
“We understand the pain points of Indian consumers and are working towards solving not just faster deliveries but also to enable them with access to great quality products at the most affordable prices,” said Sandeep Karwa, vice-president - Flipkart Quick, Flipkart. “We have made strategic investments and partnerships to expand the value of Flipkart Quick in multiple micro-markets across the country.”
With a successful stint of its hyperlocal service last year, Karwa said the firm is now ready to introduce Flipkart Quick in 10 cities ahead of the festive season. He said consumers would not just be able to avail themselves fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and beverages but also household essentials and baby care products - all under 90 mins.
Flipkart Quick also leverages the company’s investment in supply chain firm Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the fruits and vegetables at a great value. The company said its fresh produce sourcing also boosts the local food processing industry and farmers’ income through enhanced market linkages.
By the end of September 2021, Flipkart Quick will also service consumers in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, taking the total city count to 14 cities. Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 2,500 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care.
Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 199. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.
