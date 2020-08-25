JUST IN
Tata Motors group says will cut consolidated debt to zero in 3 years
Business Standard

Flipkart resolves to transition to EVs by 2030, make them locally

According to sources, Flipkart is expecting to have more than 35,000 electric vehicles by 2030 and they would be made in collaboration with local OEMs and start-ups

Topics
Flipkart | Electric Vehicles | E-commerce firms

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart would transition 100 per cent to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 as part of a commitment to long-term sustainability across its e-commerce value chain. The Walmart-owned firm would do this by joining the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative, EV100.

The initiative brings together forward-looking companies committed to accelerating the transition to EVs and making electric transport the new normal by 2030. According to sources, Flipkart is expecting to have more than 35,000 electric vehicles by 2030 and will include three-wheeler, four-wheeler and ...

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 15:50 IST

