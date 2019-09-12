Flipkart's flagship sale event Big Billion Days to begin on September 29

-
Flipkart’s flagship sale event, Big Billion Days, will take place between September 29 and October 4, with a four-hour early access to Flipkart Plus customers, the firm said. While home appliances, furniture, beauty, sports, etc, products will go on sale on the first day, mobiles, electronic devices, and accessories will be available from the second day of the sale.
This time, the customers would also be able to buy insurance for the appliances, Flipkart said.
Over the past few months, the company has scaled up its supply chain considerably, both in first- and last-mile delivery, largely in under-penetrated parts of the country to cater the needs of consumers and sellers. The firm has more than doubled the number of pincodes, where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers and has added around 30,000 kiranas to its network.
