Flipkart Samarth's 'Crafted by Bharat' sale to showcase 100,000 products

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the second edition of its dedicated Samarth sale event, ‘Crafted by Bharat’. The event will see participation from artisans, weavers, people with disabilities and rural and urban women working in self-help groups associated with the Flipkart Samarth programme from every corner of the country, including Tier-2 and 3 cities. The two-day sale event is going Live on April 15-16, ahead of World Artisan Day.
Lakhs of artisans, weavers, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and small businesses get the benefit of increased market access through Flipkart Samarth. The second edition of ‘Crafted by Bharat’ will showcase and promote over 100,000 products and 220 artforms to over 400 million customers on Flipkart.
To increase the visibility of its artisans and weavers and their products in the upcoming Samarth event, Flipkart has introduced a dedicated filter for Samarth on Camera Filters--a native AR (augmented reality) experience on the Android app for customers to interact with. The filter allows the customers to scan the product and get directed to the sellers’ site.
During the event's first edition, Flipkart Samarth sellers witnessed a 2x growth in revenue. The significant increase in their sales and their rich cultural heritage exposure to millions of customers has made the event a success.
