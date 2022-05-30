Flipkart starts initiative for academic, extracurricular needs of students

said it has started a one-of-its-kind initiative to cater to millions of Indian and support their academic, athletic, cultural, social and extracurricular interests. The e-commerce firm is rolling out a dedicated virtual storefront on its app, called the ‘ Student’s Club’, that has been designed keeping in mind the daily needs of . This store will see participation from hundreds of brands, offering a wide selection to enhance students’ shopping experiences.

The new initiative aims to bring millions of from across the country closer to brands and services that will improve their experience and provide them with products and benefits with access through a one-stop-shop. The program has been designed to onboard students through a simple verification process to access a curation of products across categories, including electronics, fashion, personal grooming, mobiles, furniture, stationery, decor and small appliances, which are available on the marketplace from the lakhs of sellers across the country.

“Considering the digital shopping inclination of students, the lifetime value they bring to our platform and their ability to influence the shopping behaviour of peers and families, they are a high priority audience for us at Flipkart,” said Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president, growth and monetization, . “With the Students’ Club program, we aim to create a dedicated student-focused platform that will cater to their nuanced needs.”

Flipkart connected with hundreds of students and parents from various age groups, from a mix of cities, including metros and tier 2 towns, to understand their pain points, requirements and wishlists and how to improve their experiences. The insights revealed that access to services including the latest software, OTT subscriptions, edtech courses and affordability of premium brands was of key interest. Flipkart has designed the Student’s Club program keeping in mind these insights from these discussions.

“We also look at this as an opportunity to make brands and products accessible to more students from across regions in an affordable manner,” said Sikaria. “We hope we will be able to add value to millions of students every day and help elevate their shopping journey.”

Today close to 20 per cent of Flipkart’s customers who shop for various products related to academic, athletic, cultural, social and extracurricular interests are from the students' fraternity from across cities and towns. They also form a growing base of customers, constituting close to 32 per cent of all e-commerce shopping. Through the Flipkart Student’s Club, students and parents can browse through an extensive curation of brands, including Apple, Samsung, Dell and Lenovo. The other brands include Xiaomi, Puma, Levi’s, United Colors of Benetton, Adidas, Skechers, Lakmé, Maybelline, Nivea and Yonex. These are across products such as - audio devices, laptops, mobiles, footwear, accessories, apparel, notebooks, water bottles, sunscreen and yoga mats.