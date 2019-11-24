Flipkart unfazed as Google, WhatsApp plan to enter e-commerce market

With Google and WhatsApp making their first attempt at entering the e-commerce market this year, major players like Flipkart are hardly worried. “While Flipkart has made it (e-commerce) seem very easy, it is not,” said Nishant Gupta, head — Flipkart Marketplace. “The kind of infrastructure that we have been able to build over the last many years, the biggest investment areas for us have been supply chain and technology.

These are very, very hardcore businesses. These are not something that somebody can just say that I want to do this, and I’ll be ...