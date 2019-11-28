Flush with funds, home security tech startup MyGate goes on expansion spree

After raising Rs 400 crore from Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and others, MyGate, a company which provides technology to enhance security and convenience for residents in gated premises, is expanding to other parts of India. The company has forayed into Gujarat, where the Bengaluru-based startup has run a successful pilot in Ahmedabad over the past three months, during which it was adopted by over 14,000 homes across 100 gated communities. MyGate's mobile-based solution will now also be available in the cities of Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

"With a large number of gated communities in a number of its cities, Gujarat is a strategic market in our expansion plan. Our initial pilot in Ahmedabad has received a phenomenal acceptance, leading to a wave of inbound demand from nearby cities as well," said Abhishek Kumar, CEO and co-founder, "We have massively scaled up our team in the region over the past month and are now geared to serve up our solution to the 18,000-plus gated communities in the state."

The company is aiming to secure 150,000 homes across the state over the coming 12 months. Some of the popular communities in Gujarat where is already present are Kalhaar Bungalows, Ratnaakar Beaumonde, Aryaman Bungalows, Paarijat Eclat and Basant Bahar Bungalows. has an on-ground team in Ahmedabad and is in the process of setting up teams in Gujarat's other major cities as well.

MyGate is a mobile-app-based system that enhances security and convenience for residents of gated communities by digitizing and automating their manual tasks. With MyGate, all entries and exits are approved and logged digitally, with complete visibility and control to the residents. The firm also offers several advanced capabilities such as e-intercom (automatic visitor authentication), child safety alerts and staff and vehicle management. The company said it also helps resident welfare associations (RWAs) to manage their society accounting, payments from residents, help desk and other value adds.

“MyGate has been a game-changing solution for our community. It has elevated security standards by ensuring that no one can enter without permission while also making the entry process easier for us and the security personnel,” said Sunil Agrawal, Treasurer, Association at Malabar County 2.

MyGate said its technology is used by over 1.2 million homes in over 5000 gated communities. The solution is available in 13 major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.