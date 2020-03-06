ATM queues to govt assurance: YES Bank crisis in pictures

RBI unveils 'Scheme of Reconstruction' for Yes Bank, says SBI has expressed willingness to invest in the crisis-ridden lender

1 / 8 Photo- Dalip Kumar

The RBI says that SBI cannot reduce its holding in below 26 per cent before three years

2 / 8

Finance Minister says the govt has asked RBI to look into what went wrong at and fix individual responsibilities

3 / 8

From the appointed date, the authorised capital of the private sector bank would stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore

4 / 8

stock crash 56% after RBI imposes moratorium; retail investors have taken a Rs 3,300-crore hit

5 / 8 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

RBI on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3

6 / 8 Photo- Dalip Kumar

Defending the timing of YES Bank's moratorium, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das assured swift resolution to the issues concerning the beleaguered lender; 30 days kept as an outer limit

7 / 8 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Yes Bank depositors rush to ATMs but most unable to withdraw cash