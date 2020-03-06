ATM queues to govt assurance: YES Bank crisis in pictures

JUST IN
VW says on track to sell over 100,000 cars By 2024 as it bets big on SUVs
Business Standard

RBI on Friday unveiled 'Scheme of Reconstruction' for Yes Bank, saying that the SBI has expressed willingness to invest in the crisis-ridden lender

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RBI unveils 'Scheme of Reconstruction' for Yes Bank, says SBI has expressed willingness to invest in the crisis-ridden lender

The RBI says that SBI cannot reduce its holding in Yes Bank below 26 per cent before three years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the govt has asked RBI to look into what went wrong at Yes Bank and fix individual responsibilities

From the appointed date, the authorised capital of the private sector bank would stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore

YES Bank stock crash 56% after RBI imposes moratorium; retail investors have taken a Rs 3,300-crore hit

RBI on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3

Defending the timing of YES Bank's moratorium, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das assured swift resolution to the issues concerning the beleaguered lender; 30 days kept as an outer limit

Yes Bank depositors rush to ATMs but most unable to withdraw cash

First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 18:16 IST

