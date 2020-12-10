FMCG brass divided on Nielsen's market contraction forecast for 2020

Executives at some of India's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are split on the forecast made by Nielsen of a market contraction for calendar year 2020.

The research agency had said in a recent report that the FMCG market would decline by 1-3 per cent in 2020 despite the second half doing better than the first half. "The October-December period will be better than the September quarter in terms of growth. But growth in the second half of the 2020 calendar year will not be enough to pull up the sector from a full-year perspective, since the decline in April-June ...