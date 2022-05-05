FMCG companies' stand against paper straws fizzles out

The six billion plastic straws sold with every small tetra pack of juice, milk, lassi, coffee and other drinks can be replaced by paper straws to protect the environment but it will have to be done in phases.

That was the message of the presentation made by FMCG companies using small tetra packs last week by their body, the Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons. The association told the Environment Ministry that companies need 18 months from the ministry’s deadline of July 1 – when the ban on the use of single plastics for straws, plates and spoons comes into ...