Focus on expanding into new categories, international markets: Unacademy

-
ALSO READ
Edtech startup Unacademy gets $440 mn funding, valuation crosses $3.44 bn
Unacademy raises $440 million in fresh funding at $3.44 billion valuation
New tropical depression forms in Atlantic Ocean; Odette well offshore
SoftBank-backed Unacademy announces teacher stock options worth $40 mn
Netradyne raises $150 mn from Softbank Vision Fund and others
-
Online learning platform Unacademy is focussed on aggressively building out its presence across new categories and explore international expansion in the next few years, its co-founder Roman Saini said.
Speaking to PTI, Saini said the company has over 40 exam categories on its platform and is expanding rapidly in the K-12 segment with the recent acquisition of Swiflearn.
"We started out as a test prep company, we had two-three categories...then three years ago, we expanded in JEE and other categories and as recently as three-four months ago, we started judiciary. So there are a lot of exams which are not covered right now. Also, we are just in 8-9 states, so many states are still left, many state level exams that we can go to," he said.
Language would also be a big area of focus. Saini stated that Unacademy provides content in languages like Marathi, Telugu and Tamil among others "but still a lot of things have to be done".
He added that while the company will continue to focus on deepening presence in the Indian market, it will go to one or two international markets in the next 6-12 months.
Saini, however, did not disclose further details.
Besides, Unacademy is also scaling up its Relevel platform, which empowers job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests and get jobs within 15 days. The platform currently has over 2.35 lakh users and a 100 per cent placement rate of users who have qualified in the tests. Relevel has on its panel 64 active companies across sectors that have interviewed candidates on the basis of the tests. It has allocated USD 20 million into Relevel for scaling up the online hiring platform's team and improve the variety of job offerings.
Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy currently has a network of over 60,000 registered educators and 7 lakh active subscribers, and offers courses in 14 Indian languages.
Unacademy, which is backed by investors like SoftBank, General Atlantic and Tiger Global, had raised USD 440 million (about Rs 3,270.8 crore) in funding in August, valuing the edtech major at USD 3.44 billion.
There has been strong investor interest in the edtech space, given how the segment has gained immensely from rapid digital adoption, especially during the pandemic. The edtech space has seen strong growth globally, including in India.
Many offline classes went online to ensure continuity of education while adhering to social distancing norms. Several players have raised millions of dollars in funding from investors, along with consolidation.
Unacademy has also been aggressively acquiring companies to bolster its business. Last month, it acquired Swiflearn, an online platform that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for school students, for an undisclosed amount.
"For acquisitions, we just don't go for size or revenue, its about the founder fit first. We go about the founder, their team, and if they share the same cultural values, mission value and whether they are driven by the same zeal and enthusiasm we have and then we see like where we can fit them in the vision of larger Unacademy," Saini said.
He added that the company will continue to look for acquisitions "but it is primarily for the team".
"We believe in single-threaded leadership, so that one founder can drive a project, and it's better to have those people who have tried and done something in the education field," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU