Food delivery giant Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder

Food delivery giant Swiggy has elevated Phani Kishan to the co-founder position. Kishan was vice president of strategy and investments.
“Phani (Kishan) joined us very early on in 2015, and has been my fixer and go-to guy for many important problems for as long as I can remember,” said Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety in a blog post. “Over these 6 years, he’s probably had the record for setting up multiple high leverage functions from the ground up.”
Swiggy was co-founded by Majety, Rahul Jaimini and Nandan Reddy in 2014. Last year, Jaimini, who was CTO, moved away from his role to pursue another entrepreneurial venture. Last month another top executive — Vivek Sunder, the chief operating officer — quit.
Majety said Kishan’s approach to building new and enduring organisational capabilities has always been a force multiplier for the firm.
“I can’t wait to see him go on and take new challenges to build even more superpowers in the years to come.”
Kishan is an alumnus of IIT-Madras and IIM-Calcutta and a former senior associate at Boston Consulting Group. At Swiggy, he was a part of the core team. “He has leaned on them like religion to drive action and energize everyone he works with,” said Majety.
“His energy, can-do attitude and founder mentality are all goal-worthy for any Swiggster to succeed here and make a huge impact in the company’s future.”
