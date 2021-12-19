Food poisoning at Foxconn's India unit triggers protest, dozens detained

-
-
CHENNAI (Reuters) - Indian police detained scores of people for blocking highways in a protest against food poisoning incident at a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, a police official said on Sunday.
More than 150 employees at Foxconn's production unit in southern India were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.
Food poisoning sparked protests by workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours, said a police official said.
"Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking highway," the official said.
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Michael Perry)
