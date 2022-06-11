Footwear firm Khadim India celebrates founder's 96th birth anniversary

-
-
Footwear firm, Khadim India, on Saturday celebrated its founder, late Satya Prasad Roy Burman’s 96th birth anniversary.
Burman entered the shoe business realising the need for affordable and quality footwear. The beginning in 1965 was modest – from a small shoe store in Chitpur, Kolkata.
But having established itself in selling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear in the market, Khadim entered the retail sector under Burman’s leadership in 1993. And the company transformed from a wholesaler of footwear to manufacturer, retailer and distributor.
Khadim at present has expanded to 799 retail outlets and has a network of 575 distributors. Khadim’s largest presence is in eastern India and it is among the top three players in South India; in West and North India, it’s an emerging brand.
The company is chalking out plans to become the second largest retail footwear brand in the country. It is the time to collaborate, innovate and leverage strength to reach pivot position in business segments, the company said in a statement.
Khadim's has forayed into accessories segment with bags, wallets and belts.
