For Chandra, TCS remains crown jewel as it keeps group finances stable

On the second anniversary of N Chandrasekaran’s (Chandra, as he is popularly referred to) appointment as Tata Sons chairman, the owner and promoter of India’s largest private sector business group seems more dependent on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to keep the group finances on an even keel.

In the last two years, Tata Sons has earned around Rs 33,000 crore by way of equity dividend and share buyback from TCS, more than it earned from the company in the previous five years. Nearly two-thirds of this amount came from TCS’ share buyback in 2017 and ...