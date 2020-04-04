For now, Tata Sons is stuck with AirAsia Berhad in a jinxed alliance

Gertrude is busy knitting “something special” for her husband in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out to be a thick noose to hang him with. While this may be a funny meme, many marriages are being severely tested, thanks to the Covid-19 crisis, and the fact that couples are being forced to spend all their time in close proximity of each other.

Sociologists are already predicting a spike in divorce rates as another fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The same holds true for corporate alliances. Airlines are having a tough time in this crisis and ...