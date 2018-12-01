Ford India's Nov sales fall 26% to 19,905 units on 'inlfation, fuel prices'

JUST IN
Gits eyes new revenue streams to fuel growth in mixes and convenience foods
New Delhi 

Ford India Saturday reported 26.32 per cent decline in total sales at 19,905 units in November.

The company had sold 27,019 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales in November stood at 6,375 units as against 7,777 units in the same month last year, a decline of 18 per cent, it added.

Exports also were down by 29.68 per cent to 13,530 units as against 19,242 units in November 2017, the company added.

Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "With consumer sentiment continuing to be low due to the general economic situation, we expect continued volatility in fuel prices and inflation to cause headwinds for the passenger vehicle industry.
