Forex scam: ED summons Edelweiss CEO; company denies any link to Capstone

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, to join the investigation in a Rs 2,000-crore foreign exchange case, ED officials said on Friday. New summons were issued as Shah did not turn up for questioning on January 9.
The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Forex Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm. In a statement issued later, Edelweiss confirmed having received a communication from ED but denied any transactions between Capstone and its group companies.
"We have received a communication from the Enforcement Directorate to appear and provide information about Edelweiss group companies' dealings with a company called Capstone Forex Pvt Ltd. We would like to state that none of our companies have any transactions with this company — Capstone Forex Pvt Ltd," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
