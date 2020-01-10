Forex scam: ED summons Edelweiss CEO; company denies any link to Capstone

The (ED) had summoned Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of Financial Services Limited, to join the investigation in a Rs 2,000-crore foreign exchange case, ED officials said on Friday. New summons were issued as Shah did not turn up for questioning on January 9.



The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm. In a statement issued later, confirmed having received a communication from ED but denied any transactions between Capstone and its group

"We have received a communication from the to appear and provide information about group companies' dealings with a company called Capstone Pvt Ltd. We would like to state that none of our have any transactions with this company — Capstone Pvt Ltd," it said.

