Former Reliance Infrastructure CEO Lalit Jalan to head VC firm in India

Lalit Jalan, former chief executive officer of Reliance Infrastructure and group director of Reliance, has joined 3Lines Venture Capital as its India chairman.
Jalan has a career spanning over four decades in diverse sectors like finance, infrastructure, power, telecom, healthcare, defence and entertainment.
3Lines Venture Capital is based out of Denver, Colorado.
