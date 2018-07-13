JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CCI gives nod to Vishal Mega Marts deal by Kedaara Capital, Partners Group
Business Standard

Fortis accepts Rs 40-bn investment offer from IHH at Rs 170 per share

Fortis operates about 30 private hospitals in India

Reuters 

Fortis Healthcare

India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Friday it accepted an investment offer from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, capping a months-long bidding war for control of the firm that drew interest from domestic and international firms.

Cash-strapped Fortis said IHH will invest Rs 40 billion ($584.11 million) at Rs 170 per share in the company that operates about 30 private hospitals in India, where the race to cash in on a private healthcare boom is heating up.

($1 = 68.4800 Indian rupees)
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 07:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements