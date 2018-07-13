Fortis accepts Rs 40-bn investment offer from IHH at Rs 170 per share

India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Friday it accepted an investment offer from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, capping a months-long bidding war for control of the firm that drew interest from domestic and international firms.



Cash-strapped Fortis said IHH will invest Rs 40 billion ($584.11 million) at Rs 170 per share in the company that operates about 30 private hospitals in India, where the race to cash in on a private healthcare boom is heating up.

($1 = 68.4800 Indian rupees)