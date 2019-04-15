Fortis Healthcare remains a critical asset for IHH's global plans

Malaysian health care major IHH Healthcare’s open offer to pick an additional 26 per cent in India’s leading hospital chain Fortis Healthcare remains in limbo with the Supreme Court ordering a status quo on the deal. A look at IHH’s latest financials shows that Fortis is a critical asset not only in its India portfolio but also in its global plans.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, IHH was able to consolidate one month of Fortis in its India business and that led to a significant jump in patient volumes. In India, inpatients’ admissions grew by 140.5 per cent, ...