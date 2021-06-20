Four of top-10 firms add Rs 68,458 crore in m-cap; HUL, Infosys top gainers

-
Four of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 68,458.72 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever Limited and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers. While RIL, TCS, Infosys and HUL were the gainers from the top-10 list, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a cumulative erosion of Rs 43,703.55 crore from their market valuation last week.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed Rs 26,832.3 crore to reach Rs 5,82,874.25 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,628.79 crore to Rs 6,41,108.34 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 9,358.6 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 12,19,577.24 crore, while the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed by Rs 7,639.03 crore to Rs 14,10,557.79 crore.
In contrast, State Bank of India''s valuation diminished by Rs 14,948.73 crore to Rs 3,68,407.96 crore and that of HDFC declined Rs 12,796.03 crore to Rs 4,49,176.18 crore.
The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 6,908.63 crore to Rs 3,49,019.23 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 3,644.88 crore to Rs 4,36,390.78 crore.
HDFC Bank''s valuation eroded by Rs 3,503.96 crore to reach Rs 8,16,587.81 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 1,901.32 crore to Rs 3,67,425.99 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, RIL maintained its numero uno status, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 130.31 points or 0.24 per cent.
