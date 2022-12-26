JUST IN
Business Standard

Foxconn, Dixon leverage PLI route to boost manufacturing potential in India

How two poster boys of the government's signature manufacturing programme are deploying it to grow in India

Topics
Foxconn | Dixon Technologies | Electronic manufacturing

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Foxconn
Foxconnâ€™s biggest play is still to happen and that is in semiconductors, for which it has tied up with Vedanta.

They are both electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies, also known as contract manufacturers. One is Taiwan’s Foxconn group, the undisputed global number one in this business with revenues of $223 billion. The other is Dixon Technologies, the biggest domestic player with revenues of over Rs 10,500 crore.

