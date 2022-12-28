JUST IN
Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market
Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market

Company has the advantage of Titan's network but it needs to scale up its online presence

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

Titan officials say that the organised eyewear market in India is worth Rs 15,000 crore, with several players under different brands.

It is known mostly for wristwatches and jewellery through Tanishq, but for the last decade the Tata-owned Titan Company’s Titan Eye+ brand has been targeting a growing market for the branded eyewear and accessories market. The last financial year saw the business log its best ever financial performance, according to company reports. Titan Eye+, for the year ending March 31, 2022, reported total sales of around Rs 800 crore and profit before tax of Rs 38 crore in FY2022 compared to sales of Rs 565 crore and PBT of Rs 8 crore in FY2021 in 2021. Titan Eye+ also recorded a PBT of Rs 57 crore in the six months ending September this year.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:06 IST

