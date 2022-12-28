Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market

It is known mostly for wristwatches and jewellery through Tanishq, but for the last decade the Tata-owned Titan Company’s Titan Eye+ brand has been targeting a growing market for the branded eyewear and accessories market. The last financial year saw the business log its best ever financial performance, according to company reports. Titan Eye+, for the year ending March 31, 2022, reported total sales of around Rs 800 crore and profit before tax of Rs 38 crore in FY2022 compared to sales of Rs 565 crore and PBT of Rs 8 crore in FY2021 in 2021. Titan Eye+ also recorded a PBT of Rs 57 crore in the six months ending September this year.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU