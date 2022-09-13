Freshers take to social media as IT companies delay onboarding process

-
Freshers, who IT companies have offered jobs, have taken to social media to say that they have not received any offer letter or communication about the onboarding process even after three to five months of the offer being made. According to a report by BusinessLine (BL), this can be an indication of a possible slowdown in the IT sector.
Quoting an engineer, the report said that he was offered a job on March 22 by Infosys. However, since then, he has not received any further communication from the company. He announced it through a post on LinkedIn.
"I have been waiting for months. I have even reached out to them on social media. Even though they replied asking for my candidate ID and email address, they haven't written back to me or given any clear communication on the status of the offer," he said.
Apart from Infosys, the person quoted in the report also received offers from HCL and Wipro. HCL has been responsive, but Wipro has not communicated any update on the offer. BL reportedly spoke to four candidates who are facing similar problems. Two of these were campus recruits, while the other two were off-campus recruits.
"I have not received any communication from the company. My college placement officer also has not gotten any update," another applicant told BL. She is an engineering graduate from the Sagar Institute of Research and Technology, Bhopal.
The companies have, however, stated that all the offers made will be honoured.
"Wipro can confirm that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates," Wipro was quoted in the BL report as saying.
"Hiring at Infosys is always aligned to client requirements throughout the year and consequently, we spread the joining dates of various batches to align with changes in project schedules and to also ensure employees have access to the right training. In the interim, teams continuously engage with these prospective employees," Infosys said in a statement.
An HCL spokesperson made similar statements.
The IT sector in India is facing several difficulties, including high attrition and moonlighting. This has resulted in thinner margins.
