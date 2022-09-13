Freshers take to social media as IT companies delay onboarding process

Freshers, who have offered jobs, have taken to social media to say that they have not received any offer letter or communication about the onboarding process even after three to five months of the offer being made. According to a report by BusinessLine (BL), this can be an indication of a possible slowdown in the .

Quoting an engineer, the report said that he was offered a job on March 22 by . However, since then, he has not received any further communication from the company. He announced it through a post on LinkedIn.

"I have been waiting for months. I have even reached out to them on social media. Even though they replied asking for my candidate ID and email address, they haven't written back to me or given any clear communication on the status of the offer," he said.

Also Read | Will margin pressures end the Indian IT sector's glory days?

Apart from Infosys, the person quoted in the report also received offers from and . has been responsive, but has not communicated any update on the offer. BL reportedly spoke to four candidates who are facing similar problems. Two of these were campus recruits, while the other two were off-campus recruits.

"I have not received any communication from the company. My college placement officer also has not gotten any update," another applicant told BL. She is an engineering graduate from the Sagar Institute of Research and Technology, Bhopal.

The have, however, stated that all the offers made will be honoured.

" can confirm that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates," Wipro was quoted in the BL report as saying.

"Hiring at is always aligned to client requirements throughout the year and consequently, we spread the joining dates of various batches to align with changes in project schedules and to also ensure employees have access to the right training. In the interim, teams continuously engage with these prospective employees," said in a statement.

An spokesperson made similar statements.

The in India is facing several difficulties, including high attrition and moonlighting. This has resulted in thinner margins.