Freshworks a conservative company, on verge of profitability, says CEO

Freshworks, formerly Freshdesk, a leader in customer engagement software, set up operations in 2010. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider is now a Unicorn after raising $100 million from investors co-led by Sequoia and Accel, with participation of CapitalG, Alphabet’s (Google’s) growth equity fund.

In all, the company has raised $250 million in equity funding so far. In an interaction with Gireesh Babu, Freshworks co-founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham, says that the company, at $1.5 billion in valuation, is on the verge of attaining profitability. Edited ...