Freshworks raises $100 million from Sequoia and Accel, hires new CFO

Freshworks, a global leader in customer engagement software, announced on Tuesday that it has secured $100 million in financing and hired former Vice President of Finance & Treasury as its Chief Financial Officer.

The latest round of funding is co-led by Sequoia and Accel, with participation from It brings the amount of capital raised by the company to $250 million. The cash infusion will be used to further Freshworks’ worldwide expansion and for continued investment in its integrated SaaS (software as a service) platform. SAAS charge consumers a monthly subscription.

provides organisations with SaaS solutions, which facilitate the customer support process. They also help sales and marketing professionals communicate effectively with customers and collaborate with team members to resolve customer issues.

More than 150,000 organisations worldwide use Freshworks, including NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco. The company is headquartered in San Bruno, CA, and has offices in India, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

“When we started in 2010, we were a single product company with a goal of offering better, easier-to-use customer service software than what was in the market. We’ve since scaled our company to $100m in annual recurring revenue and built a full SaaS platform where all of our products — like Freshsales, Freshdesk, and Freshservice — work together seamlessly, without requiring additional integration resources or consultants to make the software simply work,” said Co-founder and

“With the addition of Suresh leading our financial management and strategy towards a path of free cash flow breakeven and our latest, and likely last, private funding round in place, we believe we have a unique opportunity to attract customers from around the globe who have been let down by legacy solutions,” Mathrubootham added.

Sameer Gandhi, a partner at Accel, said, “The business software landscape today is teeming with bloated, inflexibleand expensive solutions.”

“Freshworks has built the only customer engagement platform on the market that elegantly meets the needs of a business of any size with software that is modern, intuitiveand affordable. We’re confident that the Freshworks approach is the way forward for businesses seeking a better approach.”

Suresh Seshadri, the company’s new who previously helped prepare for its before it was acquired by Cisco in 2017, said, ‘‘Freshworks has been riding an incredible wave of growth."

“Coming on board to work with Girish and the rest of the executive team is an incredible opportunity and I am confident that we are well-positioned to reach the next phase of Freshworks’ expansion.”

Since its last funding round, Freshworks has made several technology acquisitions to bolster its product offerings. Several of these technologies were featured in its recently announced cloud bundle, Freshworks 360, which brings together sales, marketing and support applications to provide users with a full, easy-to-use customer engagement experience.