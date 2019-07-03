From Hero MotoCorp to TVS, two-wheeler sales remain in reverse gear

Reflecting the broad-based slowdown in consumption, two-wheeler sales in India for scooters and motorcycles, showed no signs of turning the corner in June, as most crimped dispatches to align demand to supply. Combined sales of top six makers skidded 11% to 1,608,395 units during the month over the same period a year ago, showed monthly sales data released by





Auto in India count dispatches to dealers as sales. The overall volumes were dragged down by top two manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) as the firms pared dispatches sharply to address stock pile at their dealerships. While deliveries to Hero dealers dropped 12% year-on-year, it contracted 15% at HMSI’s.

TVS Motor, the third largest two-wheeler maker, too, snipped deliveries by 8 per cent over last June. Bajaj Auto, which so far had managed to buck the slowing trend, corrected deliveries, albeit, marginally. The company cut dispatches by 1% over last year.