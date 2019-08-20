From Zomato to Swiggy, food delivery companies set to face more heat

It seems that the woes of food delivery giant Zomato and others are about to worsen.

After the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) initiated the #LogOut campaign to delist member restaurants, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) is also planning to organise protests, mainly against Zomato and a few others. Based on widespread complaints along with acute condemnation and agitation from its members, regional associations and affiliated associations, FHRAI has called upon food service aggregators to engage in a fruitful dialogue at the ...