Fullife Healthcare gets $22 mn funding from Morgan Stanley Pvt Equity Asia

Fullife Healthcare raised its Series C funding of $22 million by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). Fullife Healthcare is the pioneer manufacturer in effervescent technology for healthcare and nutraceutical products. The company owns flagship brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix.
Varun Khanna, CEO of Fullife Healthcare said, “Our focus has always been to bring forth high-quality nutrition to India, making sure that Indians get the best-in-class supplements to keep them active and feeling good. Indians are now more aware and actively searching for products that are genuine, high quality and align with the daily needs to be healthy, active and look good.”
This round of funding will support Fast&Up and Chicnutrix to expand their domestic presence, enhance manufacturing capabilities and accelerate momentum globally.
Nirav Mehta, Managing Director, MSPEA said, “MSPEA is very excited to invest into Fullife, which is carving a niche in the new-age nutrition, active lifestyle and wellness space through its novel effervescent and plant-based offerings.”
Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO of Chicnutrix said, “Chicnutrix was started with the aim to become every woman’s Nutrition BFF for their beauty and wellness needs. Investment from Morgan Stanley validates that we are moving in the right direction. This is a huge opportunity for us at Chicnutrix and comes at a time when are looking to strengthen ourselves and expedite our vision to be a global brand."
She added that India is undergoing a tremendous revolution since the last few years, which has been accelerated by the pandemic, and today, there is a holistic approach to wellness and beauty.
