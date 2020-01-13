Funskool resets the playground, targets millennial parents with new brands

With a keen eye on the behavioural and consumption patterns of parents’ of new-borns and millennial toy buyers, Funskool is expanding its portfolio of labels for early learners. Its aim is to keep the brand relevant amidst an overall slowdown in the business and at the same time, with a greater push towards online marketing and retail, keep the cost of new launches under control.

The $1.4 billion Indian toy industry is under pressure. And for Funskool, a traditional toy brand that has spent the past 30-plus years building its retail network offline, these are challenging times. ...