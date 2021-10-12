Future awaits Singapore arbitration verdict; Amazon says not settling

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail extends deadline by 6 months to complete Future buyout
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
NCLT allows Future Group to hold EGMs to sell businesses to Reliance
Supreme Court stalls $3.4-billion RIL-Future deal, win for Amazon
Does Future Group's poor FY21 show mean end of the road for Kishore Biyani?
-
Even as the Future Group awaits the final order of Singapore International Arbitration Centre, American e-commerce giant Amazon said there are no settlement talks currently going on with the Future Group.
"We have consistently offered to assist Future Retail during the economic downturn caused by Covid and reiterated our openness for a dialogue even during the Delhi High Court hearings and this should not to be misconstrued as an offer for settlement," said an Amazon spokesperson on Tuesday.
Both Future Group and Amazon have been litigating for a year after Future Group signed a deal to sell its entire businesses to Reliance Retail. Amazon, which held 49 per cent stake in a holding company of Future Retail alongwith Future group founder Kishore Biyani said Reliance deal is a breach of its non-compete agreement with Future and moved the arbitration court.
After the Singapore International Arbitration Centre restrained the transaction, Future Group moved Delhi High court. The matter is currently pending with the Supreme Court.
A source at Future group said it is awaiting the final verdict from Singapore arbitrator and once the verdict is out, they will decide on the next course of action.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU