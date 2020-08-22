JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bharti AXA, ICICI Lombard ink definitive pact to merge non-life businesses
Business Standard

Future Enterprises board meet on group firms' merger postponed by a week

The plan to merge the three Future group companies - Future Lifestyle, Future Supply Chain and Future Retail - is being worked out among banks, RIL and Future group, say sources

Topics
Future Enterprises | Future Group

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

future retail, future group, big bazaar, bazar
The plan to merge the three Future group companies — Future Lifestyle, Future Supply Chain and Future Retail — is being worked out among the banks

A crucial board meeting of Future Enterprises (FEL) which was scheduled to be held on Saturday and expected to discuss the merger of three group companies has been postponed by a week.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, FEL did not give any reason for the postponement of the meeting. But insiders said the plan to merge the three Future group companies — Future Lifestyle, Future Supply Chain and Future Retail — is being worked out among the banks, RIL and Future group.

According to the plan, banks will lend money to the Future group so that it does not default on its foreign currency loans due on Monday.

Future Retail had failed to make a coupon payment of about $14 million (about Rs 100 crore) for its $500 million senior secured notes. The 30-day grace period ends on Saturday.
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU