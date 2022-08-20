JUST IN
CDC Group sells 3.56% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 453 cr via open market
Govt amends rules for physical verification of cos' registered addresses
Paytm shareholders reaffirm faith in Vijay Shekhar Sharma's leadership
Central Bank inks pacts with Protium Finance, lncred Fin to offer loans
CAMS promoter entity pares 3.79% stake for Rs 428 crore in IT company
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore
Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum raises $227 million in second fund
Akasa Air expects to operate over 150 weekly flights by September end
Uni Cards suspends services days after RBI tightens digital lending norms
India's smartwatch market grows highest ever at 312%, Fire-Boltt leads
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CDC Group sells 3.56% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 453 cr via open market
Business Standard

Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 12.68 crore interest payment for NCDs

The interest amount was payable for the period between February 16 and August 17, 2022

Topics
Future Enterprises | NCDs | Kishore Biyani

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Retail
Photo: Shutterstock

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on payments of interest of two non-convertible debentures totalling Rs 12.68 crore.

The due date for payment was August 17, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

"The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) due on August 17, 2022," it said on Thursday.

The debentures are secured with a coupon rate of 9.60 per cent per annum.

The interest amount was payable for the period between February 16 and August 17, 2022, it said.

The amount of securities issued was Rs 106 crore and Rs 159 crore, totalling Rs 265 crore.

Earlier this week FEL informed exchanges that an operational creditor of the company has filed a plea before the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency proceedings against the firm.

The Future group firm has missed the interest payment of several NCDs in the last three months.

FEL was part of the 19 Future group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Future Enterprises

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 00:17 IST

`
.