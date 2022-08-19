JUST IN
CAMS promoter entity pares 3.79% stake for Rs 428 crore in IT company
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore
Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum raises $227 million in second fund
Akasa Air expects to operate over 150 weekly flights by September end
Days after digital lending guidelines, Uni Cards suspends card services
India's smartwatch market grows highest ever at 312%, Fire-Boltt leads
With Q2 history against them, cement stocks' valuations looks stretched
HDFC Bank's new campaign 'Vigil Aunty' to help tackle cyber frauds
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for Rs 7,017 crore enterprise value
Adani Group gets Sebi approval for $3.8 billion open offer for Ambuja, ACC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CAMS promoter entity pares 3.79% stake for Rs 428 crore in IT company
Paytm shareholders reaffirm faith in Vijay Shekhar Sharma's leadership
Business Standard

Central Bank inks pacts with Protium Finance, lncred Fin to offer loans

State-owned Central Bank of India has forged co-lending partnerships with Protium Finance and lncred Financial Services to offer loans to MSME borrowers

Topics
Central Bank of India | MSMEs | loan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Central Bank of India

State-owned Central Bank of India has forged co-lending partnerships with Protium Finance and lncred Financial Services to offer loans to MSME borrowers.

The partnerships will provide greater expansion of portfolio by the bank and to these players, the bank said on Friday.

The state-owned lender said that Protium Finance will originate and process MSME proposals under the priority sector as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria and Central Bank of India will take into its books 80 per cent of the MSME priority sector loans under mutually agreed terms.

"Protium Finance Limited will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan. The co-lending arrangement is expected to help both the entities...as well as help expand reach across India," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Protium Finance has a branch network across 11 states and an AUM of 1,671 crore as of July 31, 2022, with a customer franchise at 1,08,447.

Likewise, Incred Financial Services will originate and process MSME loans under priority and take into its books 80 per cent of such loans. IFSL will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan.

With branches across 9 states, Incred Financial Services offers consumer loans, education loans and MSME lending.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Central Bank of India

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 22:08 IST

`
.