JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Megha Engg and Infra emerges lowest bidder for J&K region's Zojila project
Business Standard

Future group bankers may take 40% haircut even after key biz sale to RIL

As per a plan negotiated between Kishore Biyani, Indian lenders and RIL, banks will have to wait till RIL invests in Future Enterprises after three other group firms are merged into it

Topics
Future Group | Reliance Industries | Kishore Biyani

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The lenders of Future group companies are expected to take a 40 per cent haircut on their exposure to the group even after the company’s main businesses are sold to Reliance Industries.

Though the banks have been offered the real estate of Future group companies, it will take some time for the banks to recover their Rs 13,000 crore dues from Future group. As per a plan negotiated between Kishore Biyani, promoter of Future group, Indian lenders and Reliance Industries, the banks will have to wait till RIL invests money in Future Enterprises after three other group companies are ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU