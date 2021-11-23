Future Retail employees urge SC to clear sale to Reliance in Amazon dispute

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court stalls $3.4-billion RIL-Future deal, win for Amazon
Future Retail moves SC to stay HC order, says if not liquidation inevitable
Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
Amazon's internal mails show it misled CCI: Future Retail ind directors
-
Employees of India's Future Retail have asked the Supreme Court to allow the company to sell its retail assets and rule against Amazon.com Inc in an ongoing dispute, citing risks to 27,000 jobs, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters.
Future has failed to close its $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries due to successful legal challenges by Amazon, which argues that Future violated some pre-existing contracts the two sides had struck, by deciding to sell its retail assets to Reliance.
As India's Supreme Court gears up to hear the dispute on Tuesday, a group of Future Retail (FRL) employees have filed a petition urging the court to rule against Amazon, saying their livelihoods were at stake.
If the deal fails, Future "will be pushed into liquidation, resulting in its 27,000 employees losing their livelihoods. The families of employees will be on the streets," the FRL Employee Welfare Association said in a filing, seen by Reuters.
Future, which denies any wrongdoing, has said it would face liquidation if the Reliance deal doesn't go through, while Amazon has repeatedly argued that its 2019 investment into a Future unit prohibits the Future-Reliance deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU