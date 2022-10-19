JUST IN
We won't make an acquisition just because we have to: Piramal Pharma chief
Game streaming co Rooter to host India's biggest cricket eWorld Cup event

Tournament to run from from Oct 16 to Nov 13, coincide with ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Game streaming co Rooter to host India’s biggest cricket eWorld Cup event
The event will be powered by 1XBet and coincide with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Game streaming and e-sports platform Rooter will host the largest Cricket eWorld Cup tournament in the country, running from October 16 to November 13. The real cricket-based e-sports event will feature eight teams named after top cricketing nations competing for a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh.

The event will be powered by 1XBet and coincide with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The firm aims to connect with 800 million cricket fans across the country. This is the company’s second major cricket IP this year, after the Rooter Independence Cricket League hosted during the Asia Cup.

“Cricket is a sport which has the incredible potential to bind our entire country together, and this is visible in the rapid rise in fan engagement around Cricket-based content like live-action sports, fantasy gaming, trivia exchanges and more. We now want to translate this fan experience into unmatched Cricket-based esports engagements as well. Our latest eWorld Cup tournament is an amplified version of our previous event, so you can expect larger teams, a bigger prize pool and double the excitement,” said Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, \Rooter.

In the tournament, 24 players will be competing in teams of three, with each having a pro player, a top Rooter influencer, and an upcoming Rooter creator. The tournament will begin with a Super-8 stage where all the teams will compete to qualify for the top four spots to reach the Knockout Stage. The teams emerging among the top two during the knockout will face off in final scheduled for November 13, the firm said in a statement.

“We are excited to support Rooter in their mission to make cricket-based esports the next big thing in gaming. Their expertise in creating strong, engaging and immersive esports IPs makes them the ideal partner and together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in this category,” said Irina Kapoor, Marketing Manager at 1XBet India.

As part of its endeavour to develop specialized cricket-based IPs, the company will be planning and hosting a series of Real Cricket tournaments, every time India plays. Rooter hopes to attract 50 million aggregate views on its tournaments, by the end of next year, in line with other popular mobile gaming tournaments, the statement said.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:39 IST

`
