Gaming start-up Mobile Premier League raises $90 mn, valuation triples

Mobile Premier League (MPL), an e-sports and mobile gaming platform, has raised $90 million in Series C funding, led by SIG and early-stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures. Existing investors Sequoia India, Go-Ventures, and Base Partners also participated in this round.

The funding has almost tripled the valuation of the Bengaluru-based firm to around $450 million, according to sources. Its earlier valuation was about $120-150 million. The new investment brings MPL’s total funding to $130.5 million after previously raising $40.5 ...