Festive order spike brings respite to ailing Surat textile industry
Gaming start-up Mobile Premier League raises $90 mn, valuation triples

MPL whose brand ambassador is Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli raised the funds in Series C round led by SIG and RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Mobile Premier League (MPL), an e-sports and mobile gaming platform, has raised $90 million in Series C funding, led by SIG and early-stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures. Existing investors Sequoia India, Go-Ventures, and Base Partners also participated in this round.

The funding has almost tripled the valuation of the Bengaluru-based firm to around $450 million, according to sources. Its earlier valuation was about $120-150 million. The new investment brings MPL’s total funding to $130.5 million after previously raising $40.5 ...

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 17:18 IST

