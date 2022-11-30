MPL bans over a million accounts in 2022 to promote fair gameplay

Mobile unicorn MPL has banned over 1 million user accounts on its platform this year so far. The step has been taken by the company to remove players who did not comply with the rules and resorted to unfair means to manipulate gameplay results in their favor.

Some of the key reasons that led to the user accounts getting blocked include using multiple accounts by the same user to access the platform, uploading fake or doctored KYC documents, using unauthorized payment means like stolen cards and cheating during the gameplay by using any hacks or collusion techniques.

According to the company, these are not temporary suspensions but permanent bans of these users from the system.

Once a user is blocked, typically they tend to create a new account using different email IDs. However, with the help of advanced technology, MPL identifies these unauthorized login attempts made using the same device and permanently revokes their access, the firm said in a statement.

“At MPL, providing the highest degree of protection against fraud is our topmost priority and we are committed to offer the users a secure and unhindered experience,” said Ruchir Patwa, VP Security and Compliance, MPL.

“This move is aligned to our player-first approach and also highlights MPL’s zero tolerance towards users who resort to illegal practices in order to alter gameplay results and gain an unfair advantage. With initiatives like this, MPL is poised to continue being a safe and user-friendly platform that is trusted by the users,” he added.

MPL has also announced multiple initiatives to further the player-first approach and foster a safe and risk-free gameplay experience for the users.

In order to foster a risk-free gameplay experience, the company has launched a bug bounty program that has been designed to reward security researchers up to Rs 10 lakh for successfully identifying a valid vulnerability on the platform. The programme also allows researchers to report any possibility that can give a player an unfair advantage.

MPL had also recently launched India’s first ever multi-game Loss Protection policy through which gamers can claim a refund of up to 100 per cent of the net loss that they may have incurred after playing 10 gameplay sessions with specified thresholds.