Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become the fourth-richest person

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become 4th richest person in the world
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter: Will the bird get shriller?
TMS Ep152: IT skills, Elon Musk and Twitter, Markets, Iron Beam
What is a 'poison pill' strategy & why has Twitter adopted one?
-
Gautam Adani, chairman of Ahmedabad-based Adani group, has surpassed Microsoft Founder Bill Gates to become the fourth-richest person, according to the Forbes list. While Adani has a net worth of $116.4 billion, Tesla Founder Elon Musk is right up at the top spot with a net worth of $235.8 billion.
Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, with a net worth of $157.8 billion, was ranked number two. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of $90.1 billion was ranked 10th on the list.
The Adani group is investing more than $70 billion in the renewable energy and infrastructure sector. The family recently announced plans to acquire Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC for $10.5 billion via their personal investment companies.
Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of flagship Adani Enterprises, recently raised Rs 6,100 crore to set up a greenfield copper refinery project to produce 1 million tonnes per annum in two phases.
In June, the Adani family committed a donation of Rs 60,000 crore towards charity initiatives in health care, education, and skill development.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU