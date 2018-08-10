GE Shipping reports Rs 2.45 bn loss in Apr-Jun qtr; revenue at Rs 8.76 bn

-
Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.03 billion during the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income of the company during the said quarter grew to Rs 8.76 billion compared to Rs 7.77 billion in the year-ago period.
During April-June 2018, its expenses were Rs 11.11 billion as against Rs 6.35 billion during the same quarter previous fiscal.
G E Shipping is the country's leading private sector shipping service provider with presence in the international maritime industry. It operates under two main businesses - dry bulk carriers and tankers.
Shares of the company today ended 2.07 per cent up at Rs 327.45 apiece on BSE.
