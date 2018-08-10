JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aditya Birla Health Insurance, SVC Bank enter bancassurance tie-up
Business Standard

Union Bank of India posts surprise first-quarter profit at Rs 1.30 bn

The bank said interest earned rose 6.7 per cent to Rs 87.01 billion

Reuters 

Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India posted a surprise first-quarter profit on Friday as the state-controlled lender set aside lower provisions for bad loans and earned more from interest-bearing assets.

Net profit was Rs 1.30 billion ($18.88 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 1.17 billion a year ago, the bank said.

Analysts on an average had expected a loss of Rs 10.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

The bank said interest earned rose 6.7 per cent to Rs 87.01 billion.
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements