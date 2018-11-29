GEECL to invest $2 billion in shale exploration, development business

Country's largest producer of (CBM) Great Eastern Energy Corporation on Thursday announced an investment of $2 billion in its and development business. Its consultants had recently estimated recoverable reserves of 1,689.3 billion cubic feet of shale gas currently valued at around $5.8 billion.

Prashant Modi, managing director and chief executive officer, GEECL, said the company expected to start initial shale gas exploration work of drilling core wells in the first half of next year. After analysing details of results from the core wells, the company would drill pilot wells. “Based on the further results obtained and analysed from the pilot production wells, the total investment envisaged for the full development of share resources in our block could in the region of $2 billion,” the company said in a press statement. Modi said the investment could span over 10 years.

Currently, the company is looking for a technology partner for shale business. “Shale is a developed industry. There are several offering services,” he told Business Standard. He said the company would be funding the investment through its internal resources and would take a call on raising funds through debt and equity once the results of pilot wells were known.

He said the company would be drilling 144 more wells for It has already drilled 133 wells in addition to three pilot wells in its initial phase of CBM operations in the area about 13 years ago.

is producing CBM gas from Raniganj (South) block in West Bengal which covers 210 square meter with 9.25 trillion cubic feet of original gas in place (OGIP). The company’s second licence is the Mannargudi block in Tamil Nadu with 0.98 tcf OGIP. “When we listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2005, the OGIP for the (South) block was 1.39 tcf, and now it has significantly increased to up to 9.25 tcf. Furthermore, with an undiscounted value of $13.78 billion and a discounted value of $4.31 billion, it is truly phenomenal,” said Modi.

The company also announced a 21 per cent increase in its sales in the first half of 2018-19 at 11.56 million standard cubic feet a day over the same period last year. Due the devaluation of rupee during that period its price realisation was, however, flat at $10.60 a million British thermal unit.

Its production during April-September 2018 was 18.27 mmscfd lower than 19.61 mmscfd last year due to lower pump downtime.

The company also said it had entered to an initial understanding with India for either entering into a gas offtake agreement or a gas transmission agreement through GAIL’s upcoming Jagshidpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline. The pipeline is expected to be operational by 2020 and could give the company access to areas inside and around Kolkata.