Gland Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic Sugammadex injection

-
ALSO READ
After 100% gain since Nov, can the rally in Gland Pharma stock continue?
Gland Pharma shares rally nearly 8%; at 52-week high after Q1 earnings
Gland Pharma Q1 consolidated net profit up 12% to Rs 350.7 crore
Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment injection
Gland Pharma hits new high; stock zooms 92% over issue price
-
Drug firm Gland Pharma on Friday said it has received a tentative nod from the US health regulator for generic Sugammadex injection, which is indicated for reversing the effects of the muscle relaxants rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide given to patients during surgery.
The company "has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sugammadex injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) single-dose vial...", Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The product is the generic version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp's Bridion injection, 100 mg/mL, it added.
The company will launch the product through its marketing partner on receipt of final approval, Gland Pharma said.
According to IQVIA, the Sugammadex injection, 200 mg/2 mL and 500 mg/5 mL single-dose vial had US sales of about USD 615 million for 12 months ended April 2021, it added.
Sugammadex injection is used to reverse the effects of the muscle relaxants rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide given to patients during surgery, the filing said.
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 3,851.55 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.82 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU