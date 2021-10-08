JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

New dawn for Air India: Scindia on airline's sale to Tata Group

Top headlines: Air India returns to Tatas; CEA Subramanian to step down
Business Standard

Tatas will have to retain all AI employees for 1 year, can offer VRS in 2nd

Air India has 12,085 employees - 8,084 permanent and 4,001 contractual

Topics
Air India | Tata group | Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India, aircraft, flights

The new owners of Air India will have to retain all the employees of the national carrier for at least one year post which they can offer a VRS.

The gratuity, pension fund and post retirement medical benefits of existing and past employees too would be honoured by the new owner, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said.

Tata Sons has emerged as the winning bidder for Air India with the government accepting its Rs 18,000 crore offer to acquire 100 per cent of the debt-laden state-run carrier.

Briefing reporters, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the outstanding dues of employees of Rs 1,332 crore as per the report of Justice Dharmadhikari would be paid by the government.

Air India has 12,085 employees - 8,084 permanent and 4,001 contractual. Besides, Air India Express has 1,434. In the next five years, about 5,000 permanent employees will be retiring, he said.

Free travel by government employees on Air India flight will stop post handover, free passage to retired employees will be as per industry practice.

"The restrictions that government employees will have to travel only through this will go. The passage rights will be as per industry practice, there is nothing that we are mandating," Pandey said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 08 2021. 20:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.