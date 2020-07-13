Glenmark cuts price of Covid drug FabiFlu by 27% within a month of launch

Mumbai-based has slashed the prices of its antiviral oral medication favipiravir by almost 30 per cent in less than a month post its launch in the Indian market. The company also said that it has commenced a post marketing surveillance (PMS) study on its brand FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in 1000 patients.

As such a price war is expected in favipiravir with several gearing up for launch the drug in the Indian market. Players like Strides, Cipla-BDR Pharma, Optimus Pharma (contract manufacture for local companies), Lupin are considering launching their own brands.

On Monday announced a price reduction of 27 per cent for FabiFlu, which will now cost Rs 75 per tablet. The company said that the price reduction has been made possible through benefits gained from higher yields and better scale, as both the API and formulations are made at Glenmark’s facilities in India,the benefits of which are being passed on to patients in the country.

has developed the active ingredient (API) and the formulation for FabiFlu through its own in-house R&D team. The API is manufactured at the Gujarat production facility The formulation product is manufactured at the facility in Himachal Pradesh.

Alok Malik, Senior Vice President & Head – India business,Glenmark said that their internal research shows that they launched FabiFlu in India at the lowest market cost as compared to the cost of Favipiravir in other countries where it is approved. Glenmark said that the price reduction will make it more accessible to patients.

The company claimed that despite investing significantly in R&D, it kept the prices low compared to the international prices. In India FabiFlu was originally priced at Rs 103 per tablet. Glenmark claimed that it is Rs 600 per tablet in Russia, and Rs 378 per tablet in Japan. Even in Bangladesh, favipiravir is priced at Rs 350 per tablet, while in China it is priced at Rs 215 per tablet. This is for 200 mg tablets.

As for the PMS study, it would be an open label, multi-center, single arm study, the company noted. Glenmark has completed phase 3 clinical studies with favipiravir in mild to moderate Covid19 patients in India. The results from the study will be out soon.





The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had given manufacturing and marketing approval to Glenmark to launch oral favipiravir (under brand name FabiFlu) to treat mild to moderate patients. The approval has been granted based on evaluation of data and in consultation with the subject expert committee, as part of the accelerated approval process. This is considering the emergency situation and unmet medical need of the outbreak. The drug was for restricted emergency use in India. Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation.

Malik said,“We expect this post marketing surveillance study to shed more light on the drug’s clinical effectiveness and safety in a large cohort of patients prescribed FabiFlu. Our priority from the start of this pandemic has been to offer patients in India an effective treatment for Covid-19, while also ensuring accessibility to the masses."

Glenmark is also conducting another Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of two antivirals drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a combination therapy in moderate hospitalized adult patients in India. The combination study which is called the FAITH trial is looking to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate Covid-19 in India. "Early treatment with combination therapy will be evaluated for safety and efficacy as it is emerging as an effective approach in shortening duration of virus shedding, facilitating early clinical cure and discharge of patients," the firm said.

