Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic Westcort cream used for skin conditions

Drug firm Monday said it has received final nod from the for generic cream used for providing relief in inflammation and itching due to various skin conditions.

Inc has been granted final approval by the (USFDA) for Cream USP, 0.2 per cent, Glenmark said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc's Westcort Cream in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2018, the Westcort Cream, 0.2 per cent market achieved annual sales of around $17 million, Glenmark said.



The company's current portfolio consists of 139 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 60 (ANDA's) pending approval with the USFDA, Glenmark said.

Shares of were today trading at Rs 611.55 per scrip on BSE, up 1.78 per cent from its previous close in late afternoon trade.